Short Interest in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Drops By 16.2%

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the May 15th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE SRLP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.97. 198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,766. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. Sprague Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.434 dividend. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sprague Resources in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Sprague Resources by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sprague Resources by 6.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sprague Resources by 62.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sprague Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

