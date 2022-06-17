Short Interest in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Expands By 33.4%

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the May 15th total of 876,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of STE traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.53. 16,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,449. STERIS has a twelve month low of $193.19 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 80.98 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.00.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,611,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $5,027,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 6,323.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,139,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,152,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,520,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,068,000 after purchasing an additional 480,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,128,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,978,576,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

