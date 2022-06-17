Short Interest in The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Declines By 26.4%

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,300 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the May 15th total of 634,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,557.7 days.

SCVPF stock remained flat at $$10.64 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 386. Siam Cement Public has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.

Siam Cement Public Company Profile

The Siam Cement Public Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the business of industrial supplies and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: SCG Cement-Building Materials, SCG Chemicals, SCG Packaging, and Other. The SCG Cement-Building Materials segment manufactures and sells of grey cement, ready-mixed concrete, white cement, dry mortar, roof tiles, concrete paving blocks, ceramic tiles, sanitary wares, and sanitary fittings; and distribution of cement, building and decorative products, as well as importing fuel products, waste paper, and scrap iron.

