Short Interest in UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Declines By 23.1%

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 789,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

UpHealth stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.52. 217,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,472. The company has a market cap of $75.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $7.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of UpHealth from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in UpHealth by 501.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 205,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 171,360 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in UpHealth during the first quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp increased its position in UpHealth by 64.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 238,655 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in UpHealth during the first quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in UpHealth during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding pharmacy licensed that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients; and Telehealth solutions.

