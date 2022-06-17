Short Interest in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Increases By 27.5%

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,070,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the May 15th total of 12,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,270,000 after acquiring an additional 793,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,714,000 after acquiring an additional 910,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

VFC traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,218,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,090. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.59.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on VFC. StockNews.com began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

