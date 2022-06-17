Short Interest in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expands By 28.8%

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the May 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 794,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at $61,667,523.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,614 shares of company stock worth $14,000,359 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,041,000 after purchasing an additional 62,328 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,087,000 after acquiring an additional 588,163 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $115,498,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 964,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,699,000 after acquiring an additional 308,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after acquiring an additional 524,828 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Westlake stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $99.37. 1,180,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.18. Westlake has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $141.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.09%.

WLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.08.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

