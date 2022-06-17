SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells $26,570.44 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $26,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $87,293.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SIBN stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $434.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.42.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 67.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SIBN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

