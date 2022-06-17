Siena Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Siena Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,974 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000. Comcast makes up about 1.3% of Siena Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

