SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.48. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 2,176 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 million, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.57.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIF Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.27% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

