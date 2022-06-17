SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.48. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 2,176 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 million, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.57.
SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter.
SIFCO Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)
SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
