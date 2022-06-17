Signata Hits Market Cap of $2.50 Million (SATA)

Signata (SATA) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Signata has traded down 51.1% against the U.S. dollar. Signata has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $12,916.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,694.73 or 1.00044030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00117728 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,260,435 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

