Skycoin (SKY) Price Hits $0.0679 on Top Exchanges

Skycoin (SKY) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Skycoin has traded down 53.1% against the US dollar. Skycoin has a market cap of $1.49 million and $13,304.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,148.78 or 0.68578185 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00343739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00083465 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012738 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.