Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95.

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

