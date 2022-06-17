Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $841.47

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2022

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMSGet Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 841.47 ($10.21) and traded as high as GBX 860 ($10.44). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 859 ($10.43), with a volume of 56,621 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($13.11) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.62) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,053 ($12.78).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 842.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 795.28. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 254.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.