Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $841.47

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 841.47 ($10.21) and traded as high as GBX 860 ($10.44). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 859 ($10.43), with a volume of 56,621 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($13.11) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.62) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,053 ($12.78).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 842.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 795.28. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 254.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

