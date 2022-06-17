Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.21–$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$181.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.52 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.59 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.93.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $27.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.42. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,756,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $238,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

