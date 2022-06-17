SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.02

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.02 and traded as low as $18.57. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $19.04, with a volume of 1,141,193 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.18.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($5.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies; SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds; SoftBank; and Arm. It offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

