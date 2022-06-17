SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.02

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2022

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBYGet Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.02 and traded as low as $18.57. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $19.04, with a volume of 1,141,193 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.18.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($5.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies; SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds; SoftBank; and Arm. It offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.