SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 9,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.
SolGold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLGGF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SolGold (SLGGF)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.