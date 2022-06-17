Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Price Target Raised to €85.00 at UBS Group

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from €83.00 ($86.46) to €85.00 ($88.54) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLVYY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Solvay from €121.00 ($126.04) to €98.00 ($102.08) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Solvay from €150.00 ($156.25) to €147.00 ($153.13) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Solvay from €135.00 ($140.63) to €120.00 ($125.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Solvay from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Solvay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of SLVYY opened at $8.71 on Monday. Solvay has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1289 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th.

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

