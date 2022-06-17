SOMESING Market Cap Tops $55.37 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 16th. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $55.37 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 98.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13,864.64 or 0.67697442 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00438484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00084880 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012637 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,582,253 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

