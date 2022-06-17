Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) CEO Bjarne Bergheim Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2022

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONXGet Rating) CEO Bjarne Bergheim purchased 5,000 shares of Sonendo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 934,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,102.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bjarne Bergheim also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 31st, Bjarne Bergheim purchased 6,452 shares of Sonendo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $17,678.48.
  • On Wednesday, May 25th, Bjarne Bergheim purchased 11,748 shares of Sonendo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,544.80.
  • On Wednesday, May 18th, Bjarne Bergheim purchased 12,000 shares of Sonendo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,040.00.
  • On Monday, May 16th, Bjarne Bergheim purchased 30,000 shares of Sonendo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $88,500.00.
  • On Friday, May 13th, Bjarne Bergheim sold 4,101 shares of Sonendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $11,400.78.

SONX opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Sonendo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $12.24.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Sonendo, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at $18,822,000. Yu Fan bought a new stake in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at $3,156,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at $2,869,000. CPV Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SONX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sonendo from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonendo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.98.

Sonendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sonendo (NYSE:SONX)

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.