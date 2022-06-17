Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) CEO Bjarne Bergheim Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) CEO Bjarne Bergheim purchased 5,000 shares of Sonendo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 934,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,102.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bjarne Bergheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Bjarne Bergheim purchased 6,452 shares of Sonendo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $17,678.48.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Bjarne Bergheim purchased 11,748 shares of Sonendo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,544.80.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Bjarne Bergheim purchased 12,000 shares of Sonendo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,040.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Bjarne Bergheim purchased 30,000 shares of Sonendo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $88,500.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Bjarne Bergheim sold 4,101 shares of Sonendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $11,400.78.

SONX opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Sonendo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $12.24.

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Sonendo, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at $18,822,000. Yu Fan bought a new stake in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at $3,156,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at $2,869,000. CPV Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SONX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sonendo from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonendo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.98.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

