Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Shares of SOHO stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $3.72.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.
