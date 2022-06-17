S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $26,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $4.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $320.12. 31,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $356.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.97.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.60.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

