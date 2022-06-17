SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RWR traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.63. 9,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,418. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $90.87 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.23.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.