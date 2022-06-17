Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.50 million-$148.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.34 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.07.

NYSE:CXM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,130. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $37,355.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 21,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $273,574.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 528,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,168.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,131,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,612,488. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 388.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,438 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sprinklr by 235.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 58,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

