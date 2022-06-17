StaFi (FIS) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

StaFi (FIS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StaFi has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. StaFi has a market capitalization of $19.95 million and $3.81 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StaFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00077663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00053780 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00250164 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007940 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000224 BTC.

StaFi Profile

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

StaFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.