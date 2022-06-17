Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in May

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 824,400 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 1,124,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,122.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Stanley Electric alerts:

Shares of STAEF remained flat at $$16.64 during trading hours on Friday. Stanley Electric has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99.

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs. It operates through Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, and Applied Electronic Products segments. The Automotive Equipment Business segment offers LED, HID, and halogen headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, and fog lamps; and automotive LED and light bulbs, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.