Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives $73.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Stantec alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stantec by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Stantec by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Stantec by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

STN stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. Stantec has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $58.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $829.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1391 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 40.71%.

Stantec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.