Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 8,109 shares.The stock last traded at $43.40 and had previously closed at $41.98.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Steel Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $899.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $405.75 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Steel Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,405,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,211,000 after acquiring an additional 268,623 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,387,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 94,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Steel Partners by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

