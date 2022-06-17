Stephens Inc. AR Buys 48,603 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,603 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $16,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $39.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $55.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

