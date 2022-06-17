Stephens Inc. AR Has $14.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.27 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average is $46.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

