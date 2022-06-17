Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 24,550 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 243.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,550 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 482.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 14.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $190.71 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.11 and a 200-day moving average of $281.07. The company has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

