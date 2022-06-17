Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,358 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $211.89 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

