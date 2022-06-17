Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,428 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $179.88 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.78. The firm has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

