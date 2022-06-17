Stephens Inc. AR Sells 157 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $37,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 130,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 54,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $271.39 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.28.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

