Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,962 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,680 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $20,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $753,794,000 after purchasing an additional 903,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $470,458,000 after purchasing an additional 876,075 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $235.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.28. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

