Stephens Inc. AR Sells 935 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,709 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,669 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $177,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,802 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $451.76 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $379.21 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.66. The company has a market capitalization of $200.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

