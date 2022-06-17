Stephens Inc. AR Sells 97,394 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,394 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $27,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. Siena Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK opened at $84.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average is $81.83. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

