Stewart Asset Management LLC Sells 2,591 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stewart Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 3.2% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $71.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.60. The firm has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.71 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna decreased their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

