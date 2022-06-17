Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Price Target to $172.00

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.18% from the stock’s current price.

LNN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:LNN opened at $118.47 on Wednesday. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $116.77 and a 12-month high of $179.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lindsay will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $283,989.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Lindsay by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 25,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

