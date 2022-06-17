StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of AACG opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $31.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ATA Creativity Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ATA Creativity Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

