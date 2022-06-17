StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of AWX opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Avalon has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $5.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.
About Avalon (Get Rating)
