StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AWX opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Avalon has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $5.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

