StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70.
The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
Euro Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
