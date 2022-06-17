StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited ( NASDAQ:CLWT Get Rating ) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,581 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.91% of Euro Tech worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

