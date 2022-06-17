StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of EVBN opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.56. Evans Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.98 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Evans Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
