StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GLMD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.82.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

