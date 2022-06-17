StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GNCA. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

NASDAQ GNCA opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $2.47.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 5,931,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total transaction of $415,229.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,445,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,156.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ali Behbahani sold 4,445,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $355,607.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,543,711 shares of company stock worth $789,085 in the last ninety days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the period. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

