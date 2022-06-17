StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE IPW opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. iPower has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30.
iPower Company Profile (Get Rating)
