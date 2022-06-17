StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Monday, March 21st.

LMB stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. Limbach has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Limbach had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $126.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 6,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $37,447.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,521.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 26,498 shares of company stock valued at $167,772. 14.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Limbach by 2,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its position in shares of Limbach by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Limbach by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 256,542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Limbach by 1,694.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 170,383 shares during the period. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

