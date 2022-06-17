StockNews.com Begins Coverage on QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $90.74 million, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.15.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a negative net margin of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $34,927.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $44,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,914 shares of company stock worth $80,551. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in QuickLogic by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in QuickLogic by 504.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in QuickLogic by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in QuickLogic by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

