StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $61.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.14.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. RF Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 323.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 36,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RF Industries by 20.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 24,166 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

