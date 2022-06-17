StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Titan Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TTNP Get Rating ) by 1,058,500.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

