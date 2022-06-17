StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Titan Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.
NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
