StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of Ever-Glory International Group stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Ever-Glory International Group has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -0.38.
Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $64.77 million during the quarter.
About Ever-Glory International Group (Get Rating)
Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ever-Glory International Group (EVK)
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.