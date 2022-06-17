StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Ever-Glory International Group has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -0.38.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $64.77 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVK Get Rating ) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

